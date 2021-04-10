The University of Mysore has postponed the KSET examination scheduled for tomorrow. The examination coordinator, H. Rajashekar, has issued the circular. Many applicants had demanded the university postpone the examination in view of the KSRTC employees' strike and disruption of bus services.
KSET postponed
Special Correspondent
Hassan,
April 10, 2021 13:48 IST
Special Correspondent
Hassan,
April 10, 2021 13:48 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Apr 10, 2021 1:48:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/kset-postponed/article34288393.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story