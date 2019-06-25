KRRS activists demand White Paper on loan waiver

With lack of clarity among farmers on the loan waiver announced by the State government, activists of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha have urged Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to publish a White Paper on the number of farmers benefited by the waiver and the extent of loans waived off so far.

The activists, led by Raitha Sangha leaders Badagalapura Nagendra and Hoskote Basavaraju, took out a rally here in support of their demands. They submitted a memorandum to the CM through Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who visited the protest site outside his office. They have listed out 22 demands and sought their fulfilment.

Like their counterparts in other parts of the State, farmers in Mysuru district are in the grip of drought owing to deficient rains. As of today, 164 taluks had been declared drought-hit by the government, they said, demanding an immediate relief of ₹10,000 an acre to overcome the loss.

In the memorandum, the sangha sought the release of water from KRS and Hemavati dams to save the sugarcane crops in Mandya district.