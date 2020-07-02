KRERA issues guidelines to ensure adherence to sanctioned plans

The Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (KRERA) recently issued guidelines to ensure adherence to sanctioned plans and project specifications by the promoter.

The guidelines are aimed at implementing existing provisions in the RERA Act.

Section (14) 2 (ii) mandates that any alteration or addition in the sanctioned plans, layout plans and specification of the building or the common areas within the project, without the previous written comment of at least two-thirds of the allottee, other than the promoter who have agreed to take apartment in such buildings, said K. S. Latha Kumari, secretary, KRERA.

The guidelines also specify that promoters will have to apply to KRERA with the proposed changes, as well as mention any changes to the completion date of the project due to the alterations, along with the structural stability certificate.