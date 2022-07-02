K.R. Pet to get swimming pool

K.RPet town in Mandya will soon be getting a swimming pool with the launch of a work on constructing a hi-tech sports facility at a cost of ₹14.24 crore.

Minister for Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports Narayana Gowda inspected the works on Saturday along with officials.

The swimming pool is coming up in the indoor stadium as part of the sports facility along with a badminton court, gym and a club house. The facility will be equipped with spacious parking.

The Minister said the works of the sports facility began three months ago and the project has been seeing excepted progress. “The work is going on at a brisk pace. The indoor stadium is likely to be completed in October and the facility will be opened for the public use thereafter,” he said