Karnataka

KPCC office sealed for three days

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office located on Queens Road here has been sealed for three days following three employees in the party office testing positive for COVID-19.

Sources in the party said the KPCC office will be sealed on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. This decision was taken to prevent the spread of the disease to other employees and visiting members of the party. Many senior leaders and party workers had gathered at the party office on July 2 to participate in the ceremony where D.K. Shivakumar formally took over as State Congress president.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 10, 2020 11:21:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/kpcc-office-sealed-for-three-days/article32046974.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY