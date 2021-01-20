KPCC gets two more working presidents

R. Ramalinga Reddy, seven-time MLA, and Dhruvanarayan, former MP, have been appointed working presidents of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).
With this, the number of working presidents in KPCC increased to five. The other working presidents are: Eshwar Khandre, Satish Jarkiholi, and Saleem Ahmed.
In a press release, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the Congress president Sonia Gandhi appointed Mr Ramalinga Reddy and Mr Dhruva Narayan as working presidents of the KPCC with immediate effect.
Mr. Reddy, who served as Home Minister in the previous Congress government, is likely to play an important role for party’s Bengaluru city unit. He is expected to get more responsibility during the coming elections to the BBMP.
Mr. Dhruvanarayan, who represented the Congress in the Parliament from the reserve (SC) Chamarajanagar constituency during 2014-19, lost the last general elections. He is expected to get the responsibility of galvanising the SC cadre.
