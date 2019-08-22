KPCC chief takes jibe at Yediyurappa

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who has been finding it tough to allocate portfolios, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday sarcastically remarked that he should give the Deputy Chief Minister’s post to one of the disqualified MLAs.

“The disqualified MLAs have made a lot of sacrifices. So this Deputy Chief Minister’s post should be given to them,” he told reporters.

With the delay in allocation of portfolios to the 17 newly sworn-in Ministers, Mr. Rao suggested that Mr. Yediyurappa and the BJP reserve plum portfolios such as Energy, Public Works, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and Finance to the disqualified legislators.

Mr. Rao sarcastically said the disqualified MLAs have made a lot of sacrifices to the party (Congress) as well as their constituencies. Mr. Yediyurappa formed the government and became the Chief Minister because of their support, he said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar, who was in Delhi, described the disqualified MLAs as “Bombay blue boys” and said “let them be happy”. “The BJP came to power because of their sacrifices for the last four decades,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, the disqualified MLAs have been camping in the national capital and consulting their lawyers about the next hearing of their case in the Supreme Court. Sources said they have been trying to meet the national leaders of the BJP to put forward their demands.