Konkan Railway delivers two sets of DEMU trains to Nepal

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. delivered two state-of-art 1600 HP DEMU Trainsets with modern amenities to Department of Railways, Nepal on Friday under the guidance of Minister for Railways.

This is under the Indian government’s policy of Make in India - Make for World, and is a flagship export of India to find great visibility in Nepal, said a release.

KRCL had signed an agreement with Department of Railways, Nepal on May 10, 2019 to supply Two 1600 HP DEMU Trainsets. The trainsets have been manufactured at Integral Coach Factory, Chennai. Each trainset has one Diesel Power Car, one Diesel Trailer Car and Three Trailer Cars, including one with air-conditioning. The trainsets have latest AC-controlled propulsion system.

Konkan Railway successfully delivered these two DEMU train sets to Nepal against an order placed by Department of Railways, Nepal for a value of ₹52.46 crore. The trains were moved self propelled from Jaynagar in India to Janakpur in Nepal by Konkan Railways team.

The trainsets were received by the people of Nepal along the route and at Janakpur. The DEMU trainsets are planned to be used for passenger services between Jaynagar in India and Kurtha in Nepal.