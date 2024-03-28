GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kolar Lok Sabha seat: D.K. Shivakumar says no leader is above Congress

The Congress has not yet announced its candidate for Kolar

March 28, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa (in pic) wants the Congress ticket for his son-in-law Chikka Peddanna.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa (in pic) wants the Congress ticket for his son-in-law Chikka Peddanna. | Photo Credit: File photo

A day after open rebellion by five legislators of the ruling Congress in Karnataka against the possible candidature of Chikka Peddanna, son-in-law of Minister K.H. Muniyappa, for the Kolar (SC) Lok Sabha constituency, KPCC chief and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that there is no scope for individuality, and all party leaders would work towards victory in Kolar.

The Congress has not yet announced its candidate for Kolar.

On March 27, three MLAs and two MLCs from Kolar district threatened to submit their resignation from the membership of the Legislative Assembly and Council, respectively, opposing the possible candidature of Chikka Peddanna for the Kolar (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. 

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Bengaluru on March 28, Mr. Shivakumar said, “The issue will be discussed in a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. No one will resign from the party over this.”

On preparations in Bengaluru Rural parliamentary constituency, Mr. Shivakumar said, “It is not about election work. D.K. Suresh has been in the service of the constituency every single day.” Mr. Suresh is the brother of Mr. Shivakumar.

Before filing his nomination papers, the brothers visited a few temples in Bengaluru Rural constituency.

Mr. Suresh will be up against BJP candidate C.N. Manjunath, a renowned cardiologist and son-in-law of former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

Asked about taking on BJP and JD(S) in Bengaluru Rural constituency, Mr. Shivakumar said, “We have fought many elections against the Deve Gowda family. We have got a woman elected by defeating Deve Gowda.”

On BJP nominating former Deputy CM Govind Karjol in Chitradurga, the KPCC president said, “Let them nominate anyone. We have nominated B.N. Chandrappa. BJP has refused tickets to sitting MPs and ministers. It clearly shows that the BJP has weakened in Karnataka.”

