Kodava Development Corporation constituted 

March 20, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MYSURU

Within days of his announcement made in Kodagu, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai notified the constitution of the Karnataka State Kodava Development Corporation, on Monday, March 20.

The notification stated that the newly constituted corporation will strive for the comprehensive development of the Kodava community.

Welcoming the move, K.G. Bopaiah, MLA, thanked the Chief Minister for constituting the corporation which he had promised to do so during his visit to Kodagu on Saturday. Mr. Bopaiah said that he had personally led a delegation and met the Chief Minister underlining the imperatives of constituting a board or a corporation for the development of the community. Though this was a long pending demand, Mr. Bommai has notified it and the people of Kodagu are thankful to him, said Mr. Bopaiah.

The demand was made on the grounds that people of Kodagu have a unique culture and distinct customs which had to be conserved and nurtured.