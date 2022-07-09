Kodagu: residents asked to shift over heavy rain

In 2019, Tora in Virajpet taluk had witnessed landslide in which 10 persons were buried alive

Amidst unending rains in Kodagu, around 20 families at Tora in Virajpet taluk which witnessed a landslide in 2019 that buried 10 persons alive, have been asked to shift as a precautionary measure with no let-up in rain.

With a forecast of heavy rain for Sunday following an orange alert declared by the IMD, the authorities are on alert in the district and the CESC personnel are making efforts to repair damaged electric poles and transmission lines for restoring power supply.

Kodagu ZP CEO Bhawar Singh Meena on Saturday visited Tora along with officials and inspected the area where the landslide had occurred three years ago. He also spoke to the residents living on the foothills of Tora and advised them to move to the government shelter as a safety measure.

He told the officials to make arrangements for their temporary shifting from their homes in view of heavy rains.

The CEO also visited the shelter opened at the Government School in Puktamukthi village in Kedamullur GP and directed the officers to ensure all basic facilities are made available to the people shifted to the shelter.

Meanwhile, traffic on Bhagamandala-Talacauvery Road that was affected after a tree fell on the road following torrential rain in the area, was resumed with the personnel from the district response teams and locals clearing the tree.

A team of geologists visited Ramanagara Betta at Betoli village in Virajpet taluk on Saturday where a landslip was reported.

The incessant rain damaged several houses in the district. The local officers distributed foodkits to the families whose houses were damaged inKote GP. The family of the house which was damaged at 1 st Monnangeri was shifted to the government shelter (Ganji Kendra).