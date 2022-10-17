Kodagu gets third elephant camp at Harangi

Six elephants have been shifted to the newly-launched Harangi jumbo camp; Karnataka now has nine elephant camps with about 100 tamed elephants

A file photo of a tusker at Dubare elephant camp in Kodagu. The new Harangi camp is expected to ease pressure on the Dubare camp, which has about 30 elephants. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Six elephants have been shifted to the newly-launched Harangi jumbo camp; Karnataka now has nine elephant camps with about 100 tamed elephants

Kodagu has got its third elephant camp now, which has come up at Harangi. Dubare and Mathigodu are the two other elephant camps in the district.

With the launch of Harangi elephant camp, the number of elephant camps in the State has gone up to nine. Reports say there are about 100 tamed elephants in these camps across the State.

Six elephants have been shifted to the newly-launched Harangi jumbo camp. They include Rama, Ekadanta, Maruti, Subramani, Vikrama and Vijaya. A tree park has also come up at the camp.

Easing pressure off Dubare

The setting up of Harangi camp is expected to ease pressure on the Dubare elephant camp, which has about 30 elephants.

Dubare is one of the key tourist attractions in the district and a lot of tourists make it a point to visit the site, which also has water sports, after their trip to the Cauvery Nisargadhama in Kushalnagar. In the days to come, Harangi camp and tree park are also expected to attract tourists.