KLE Society hails Guruling Kapse’s family for donating body

March 27, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau
Teachers and students of KLE B.M. Kankanawadi Ayurvedic College receiving the body of Guruling Kapse in Belagavi on Wednesday. The late writer’s relatives donated the body to the college as per his wishes.

Teachers and students of KLE B.M. Kankanawadi Ayurvedic College receiving the body of Guruling Kapse in Belagavi on Wednesday. The late writer’s relatives donated the body to the college as per his wishes. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore has hailed the family members of veteran writer Guruling Kapse, who passed away on Tuesday night, for their decision to donate the body for medical education and research.

The writer died in Dharwad. He had pledged his body for medical education and research. His sons and daughters and other relatives have honoured his wish and donated the body to KLE B.M. Kankanawadi Ayurvedic College in Belagavi on Wednesday.

“We thank the family for this noble deed,” Dr Kore said. The donation was facilitated through Dr. Ramannanavar Charitable Trust of Bailhongal. Founder of the trust Mahantesh Ramannanavar and others were present when the college accepted the donation.

KLE Society has had cordial relations with Kapse since his stint as an administrative officer of Karnatak University’s Belagavi campus in the 1980s. The campus started in the KLE Society’s Lingaraj College in Belagavi for several years during the construction of the new campus. A team of officers led by Kapse then functioned out of Lingaraj College, he said in a release.

