KLE KAHER hosts NCHPE-2019

The 11th National Conference of Health Professions Education (NCHPE-2019) was organised at the centenary convention centre of KLE KAHER in Belagavi on Friday, with the main theme being “Competency Based Medical Education - Transformative Learning: from Theory to Practice”.

Over 450 delegates from all over India and abroad attended the conference. Three plenary sessions and four panel discussions were organised.

As many as 145 scientific papers and posters were presented by delegates. As many as 16 pre-conference workshops on various themes on health professions education were organised.

Provost of Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, U.S. Mark Tykocinski delivered the keynote address on the theme”, “Implementation of successful curricular reforms: Experience from Thomas Jefferson University”.

The Department of Medical Education of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research (KAHER), Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research (FAIMER), U.S., and the Association of Health Professions (AHPE), India, jointly organised the conference.

Prabhakar Kore, MP and Chairman, KLE Society, S. Sacchidanand, Vice-Chancellor, RGUHS, Bengaluru, Mark Tykocinski, William P. Burdick, Vice-President, FAIMER, Philadelphia, U.S., Ara Tekian, Professor, University of Illinois, Chicago, Nima Rege, President, AHPE, and Anshu, Secretary, AHPE, spoke.

V.D. Patil, Director, Hospital Development and New Projects, KAHER, N.S. Mahantashetti, Principal, JNMC, V.A. Kothiwale, Registrar, and others were present.

On this occasion, “WHO Collaborating Centre for Research in Maternal and Perinatal Health” of JNMC, and the newly built “Microbiology Skill Laboratory” sponsored by the Vision Group on Science and Technology of the State government, were inaugurated.

Mr. Prabhakar Kore spoke.