K.J. George will answer your power queries on September 4  

August 30, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

Be it your doubts about the new Gruha Jyothi scheme or questions about power transmission, digital meters, or anything electricity-related, you can get them answered by K.J. George, Minister of Energy, Government of Karnataka on September 4, at 4 p.m., on #THTalksBengaluru.

Mr. George, whose political career spans over five decades, is a senior Congress leader as well as the five- time MLA of Sarvagnanagar Assembly Constituency (earlier represented Bharathi Nagar assembly constituency). He had also held several significant portfolios like Home Ministry, and Bengaluru Development and Town Planning in the Siddaramaiah cabinet in the past. He was also the Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries in the H. D. Kumaraswamy-led Cabinet.