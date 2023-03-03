HamberMenu
KITU raises industrial dispute on layoffs in edutech firm

March 03, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) on Friday filed an industrial dispute against the management of edtech start-up BYJU’S for allegedly pursuing “forced resignations” of its employees.

KITU general secretary Sooraj Nidiyanga alleged in a media statement that for the last several months BYJU’S was “forcing its employees to resign with intimidation and coercion”.

The KITU has raised an industrial dispute with the Deputy Labour Commissioner, Bengaluru Division-2, demanding the reinstatement of these retrenched employees with back wages, continuity of service, and consequential benefits, it said. “We call upon all the IT/ITeS employees to come forward in solidarity with the employees,” the union urged.

