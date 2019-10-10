Kite fest, gravel rally on Oct. 12, 13

Post-Dasara events will be held on October 12 and 13 to keep alive the momentum of the festive spirit and ensure tourist flow.

The Department of Tourism has organised a kite flying festival on October 12 and 13 at the Lalith Mahal Palace helipad grounds. It will feature 32 professional contestants from different regions including Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Hyderabad, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru.

The event will be inaugurated on October 12 at 5 p.m. and the contest will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the next day.

The organisers said there will also be a workshop showcasing different variety of kites and the mode of flying them, apart from cultural programmes.

As part of the post-event, a Mysuru Dasara Gravel Rally will also be held adjacent to the the Lalith Mahal Palace helipad from 9 a.m. on Sunday, said H.P. Janardhan, Deputy Director, Tourism Department.

This is an autocross event which will lure racing and motoring enthusiasts and some of the professional racers from across the country will display their skills of negotiating tough and rough undulating terrain and the ramps, he added.

The gravel festival is being conducted in association with the Automotive Sports Club of Mysore (ASCOM) and will feature vehicles under 9 different categories based on their engine capacity. There is also an Indian open class and Ladies Class and as many as 16 drivers from Mysuru will be part of the event to display their driving skills. A significant feature is the entry of 10 women under the Ladies Class category.