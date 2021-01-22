Six killed in explosion near Shivamogga

At least five persons were killed in an explosion at a stone quarry near Abbalagere on the outskirts of Shivamogga city on Thursday night. It is said that gelatin sticks exploded, killing the quarry workers from Bihar at the spot.
Ashok Naik, Shivamogga Rural MLA, said gelatin sticks in a truck exploded. “The cause of the explosion is not known. Senior officers have reached the spot. We have to wait for some more time to get more information,” he said.
PTI adds:
The massive explosion took place near a gravels and boulders crushing facility around 10.30 pm, sending shockwaves not only in Shivamogga, but also in neighbouring Chikkamagaluru and Davangere districts.
So strong was the blast that window panes shattered while many houses and even roads developed cracks, said an eye-witnesses.
As the explosion was mistaken for an earthquake, geologists were contacted, who ruled out recording tremors in any of their observatories.
"There was no earthquake. But an explosion did take place at Hunsur on the outskirts of Shivamogga under the Rural Police station limits," a police officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath