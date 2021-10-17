Kidwai Memorial Institute’s unit to come up in Mysuru

Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru, will shortly set up its branch at the Super Specialty Hospital on KRS Road in Mysuru.

Director of the Institute Ramachandra disclosed the plans during a meeting with Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev on Saturday.

“Shortly, a unit of the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, to be set up at a cost of ₹250 crore on the premises of the Trauma Care Centre, will start operations”, said Mr. Simha.

Dr .Ramachandra also proposed to start a cancer research centre in the city and sought an allocation of 50 acres of land for the purpose.

In response, Mr. Rajeev and Mr. Simha said MUDA will consider the request.

Dean of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) Nanjaraj was presen..

The setting up of the branch in Mysuru is expected to give a boost to treatment of cancer in the city, which attracts patients from not only Mysuru, but also surrounding districts of Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu and Mandya.

Also, Mysuru, according to doctors, had reported a surge in the number of cases of cancer in recent years, leading to a demand for a dedicated cancer care facility in the city.

Elected representatives too had voiced the demand for setting up a cancer care facility in Mysuru on the lines of the branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, which has already been established and is functioning from its independent premises on KRS Road.

It may be mentioned here that former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had already said that a regional cancer treatment centre will be set up in Mysuru.