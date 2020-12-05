KIA halt station likely to open next week

The long wait for the railway halt station near Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) could end next week with the South Western Railways (SWR) expecting to get the go-ahead soon.

Ashok Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru, told The Hindu that the notification is expected around Monday or Tuesday.

The SWR is expected to give a stoppage for trains being operated on the Yelahanka-Bangarpet line once the halt station is operational. The station has been a long pending demand of citizens since over a decade as at present, air passengers mainly rely on road transport such as taxis, personal cars and BMTC buses to reach the airport. However, with the KIA being located over 35 km from the CBD, the journey on Bengaluru's traffic choked roads is often a frustrating and long one.

Modalities on train operations will also come in around the same time, the DRM said. The SWR has in the past revealed that three pairs trains to and from KIA could be explored - two from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru Railway Station, and a third from Yelahanka. The return journey could see three trains depart from Devanahalli.

Tickets are likely to be priced at ₹30 from Majestic and ₹10 from Yelahanka.

From KSR Bengaluru, the train journey could be around 1.15 hours.

Baiyappanahalli new terminal

Meanwhile, the new station terminal at Baiyappanahalli will be renamed Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, a special gazette dated December 4 said. The DRM said it will be operational by February end. Once functional, the terminal is expected to help decongest KSR Bengaluru City and Yeshwantpur terminals as more trains to Mumbai and Chennai regions can be started or terminated at Baiyappanahalli.