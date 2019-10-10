Kharge downplays differences over choosing Leader of Opposition

To downplay the differences on the issue of choosing the Leader of Opposition for the Legislative Assembly, veteran Congress leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that there might be difference of opinions, but no groupism in the party.

Speaking to presspersons here on Wednesday, he also blamed the media for ‘exaggerated reporting’.

“The media should not manufacture baseless reports. By doing so, it will lose its credibility and trustworthiness. If one joins the Congress accepting its ideology and political viewpoints, he is a Congressman. The differences should be discussed in the party forum and not in public platforms. The party high command would decide on the Leader of Opposition,” he said.

Referring to Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s resentment over the delay in releasing funds for funds relief and the notice sent to the MLA, Mr. Kharge said that BJP was suppressing the voices of its own leaders who raised genuine issues. “If those who raise genuine issues are slapped with notices, who will dare to raise the issues in public or in Assembly? The Union government is not cooperating with State government on important issues such as handling flood relief,” he said.