KFD vaccination: elected representatives being involved to kill misconceptions

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has involved elected representatives in its drive to remove misconceptions about the vaccination for combating Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) and to create awareness about its importance.

Owing to fears that the KFD vaccine will result in impotence, loss of hair and muscle pain, many people in rural areas have been showing reluctance to get themselves vaccinated. Hoovamma, a 58-year-old woman from Seegemakki village in Tumari Gram Panchayat limits, who passed away owing to KFD recently, was one such victim of misconception. Though the department had launched a vaccination drive at Seegemakki, she refused to take the shot.

Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health Officer, told The Hindu that to clear such misconceptions, local elected representatives are being brought on board to create awareness among people about the importance of the vaccination.

Leading by example

At an awareness programme in Tumari recently, the vaccine was administered on the dais to H. Halappa, MLA for Sagar, and G.T. Sathyanarayana, president of the gram panchayat. Mr. Suragihalli said that this sent across the message that the vaccine was harmless. As many as 158 persons from Seegemakki, who had shown reluctance to get vaccinated, changed their minds after attending the programme. Now, all the residents there have been covered under the vaccination drive, he said.

The DHO also said that those who have missed taking vaccination in the affected areas would be counselled by the gram panchayat members, who will be trained in counselling by the department. In addition to this, a register containing information on the progress achieved under the vaccination drive will be maintained at the gram panchayat office, he added.

At schools in the affected areas, teachers will apprise the students of the importance of the vaccination. Mr. Suragihalli said such sessions have already been held at government schools in Tumari and Aralagodu GP limits in Sagar taluk.

Seven positive cases of KFD, including one fatal one, have been reported in the district since January 1. The last positive case was reported on January 7.