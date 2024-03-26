KFD: Two more deaths in Karnataka, taking total to 11 this year

March 26, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Shivamogga

Two people, including an eight-year-old girl, died of KFD in the State on Monday. With that, the total deaths due to Kyasanur Forest Disease increased to 11 in the State since January this year.

The girl, a native of Siddapura in Uttara Kannada district, complained of fever, and her blood samples were collected at a private hospital in Karwar on March 21. The next day, the lab report confirmed the viral infection. Later, she was referred to a hospital in Shivamogga on March 23. She breathed her last on March 25.

In Chikkamagaluru

In another case, a 68-year-old lady from Koppa taluk in Chikkamagaluru district, died at a hospital in Manipal on Monday. She had complained of KFD symptoms on March 13. Her blood samples confirmed the infection the next day. She was shifted to Manipal on March 15.

The officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department said that the woman had diabetes, hypertension, and ischemic heart disease (IHD).

The viral infection spreads through tick bites. Those who reside in villages bordering forest areas are vulnerable to the disease. They have been advised to apply tick-repellent oil to their body parts before entering the forest areas. So far, six people in Uttara Kannada, four in Chikkamagaluru and one person in Shivamogga have died due to the infection.