KFD research centre will come up in Sagar: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Sunday that the proposed research centre on Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) would be established in Sagar city.

The State government has already allocated ₹15 crore for establishing the centre, which will take up study and research on tackling KFD. There has been a demand from a section of elected representatives to establish the research centre in Sagar, while a section of Department of Health and Family Welfare officials want it on the premises of the Viral Diagnostic Laboratory in Shivamogga city.

Speaking to presspersons in Shikaripur, Mr. Yediyurappa said the centre would be set up in Sagar, and work on it would begin shortly.

To a question, he said the State government had recently decided to allocate ₹220 crore for the Shivamogga airport project, and work on it would be completed in eight months. He said that air connectivity would help Shivamogga attract industrial investment.

Earlier in the day, members of the Federation of Karnataka Milk Producers Cooperative Society Workers requested the Chief Minister to provide 50 paise per litre of milk procured through cooperative societies as incentive for the workers. Mr. Yediyurappa responded positively for their request.