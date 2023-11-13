HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University in Shivamogga gets patent for its study on Byadagi chilli

The researchers focused on genetic purification and improvement of yield potential without sacrificing the original qualities of Byadagi chilli

November 13, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Byadagi chilli, named after Byadagi town in Haveri district, is grown in Dharwad, Gadag, Bagalkot, Belagavi, and parts of Chitradurga, Davangere, and Chikkamagaluru districts. file photo

Byadagi chilli, named after Byadagi town in Haveri district, is grown in Dharwad, Gadag, Bagalkot, Belagavi, and parts of Chitradurga, Davangere, and Chikkamagaluru districts. file photo | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

The research on Byadagi chilli conducted by scientists at Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences (KSNUAHS) in Shivamogga has secured a patent for the university from the Patent Office of the Government of India.

Research scholar Dr. Bhaganna Haralayya conducted the research under the guidance of H.D. Mohan Kumar, Professor of Genetics and Plant Breeding at KSNUAHS, according to a press release issued by the university on Monday.

Byadagi chilli, named after Byadagi town in Haveri district, is grown in Dharwad, Gadag, Bagalkot, Belagavi, and parts of Chitradurga, Davangere, and Chikkamagaluru districts. The chilli has demand in the food, cosmetics, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and textile industries. It is also exported as oleoresin to the US, Europe, and West Asian countries.

Due to its unique characteristics, it also has a geographical indication (GI). Dr. Mohan Kumar, when he was working at the Chilli Breeder research station of UAS Dharwad, played a role in getting the GI tag.

With farmers and scientists noticing that the chilli was losing its quality features and yield, experts felt the need for genetic purification and improvement of yield potential without sacrificing the original qualities. Mohan Kumar and PhD scholar Bhaganna Haralayya initiated research work in 2015 and succeeded in developing and standardising the method for in-vitro androgenesis for the production of double haplods in Byadagi chilli.

The same has been accorded with a patent by the the Patent Office of the Government of India. This is the first patent that the university has received so far, the release added.

Related Topics

Karnataka / agricultural research and technology / Agriculture / research

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.