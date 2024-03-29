Keep a close eye on candidates’ expenditure: Poll observers

March 29, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MYSURU

With the model code of conduct in place, following the announcement of Lok Sabha elections, the officers on poll duty in Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency have been asked to keep a close eye on the expenditure for election publicity and campaigning by the candidates in poll fray.

Expenditure observer Yogish Mishra on Friday told the assistant expenditure observers and their staff at a meeting here to submit him report on the expenses incurred by the candidates, monitoring the outgo on a daily basis.

Mr. Mishra, who is the expenditure observer for Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, Krishnaraja, and Chamundeshwari assembly constituencies, said the flying squads, static surveillance teams, and others who have been appointed for election works, have to discharge their duties responsibly. They must also ensure that the candidate will comply with the Election Commission’s guidelines.

In case the candidates were not complying with the guidelines, the matter needs to be immediately communicated to the senior officers, he said.

“The elections should not be fought on money power. There has to be free and fair elections. Step up checking at the check posts,” he said.

He asked for coordination between the officers and the staff who have been appointed to check the expenses of each candidate.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra shared information on the check posts and the staff appointed to enforce the model code of conduct.

Banks have been asked to report to the respective officers about suspicious transactions and cash transfers in the bank branches.

The banks have been told to strictly enforce the Election Commission’s rules with regard to the model code of conduct for conducting the elections in a free and fair manner.

The expenditure observers have given similar instructions to the officers during meetings at Mandya, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar.