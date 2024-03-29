GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Keep a close eye on candidates’ expenditure: Poll observers

March 29, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Election expenditure observer Yogesh Mishra and Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra at a meeting in Mysuru on Friday.

Election expenditure observer Yogesh Mishra and Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra at a meeting in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With the model code of conduct in place, following the announcement of Lok Sabha elections, the officers on poll duty in Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency have been asked to keep a close eye on the expenditure for election publicity and campaigning by the candidates in poll fray.

Expenditure observer Yogish Mishra on Friday told the assistant expenditure observers and their staff at a meeting here to submit him report on the expenses incurred by the candidates, monitoring the outgo on a daily basis.

Mr. Mishra, who is the expenditure observer for Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, Krishnaraja, and Chamundeshwari assembly constituencies, said the flying squads, static surveillance teams, and others who have been appointed for election works, have to discharge their duties responsibly. They must also ensure that the candidate will comply with the Election Commission’s guidelines.

In case the candidates were not complying with the guidelines, the matter needs to be immediately communicated to the senior officers, he said.

“The elections should not be fought on money power. There has to be free and fair elections. Step up checking at the check posts,” he said.

He asked for coordination between the officers and the staff who have been appointed to check the expenses of each candidate.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra shared information on the check posts and the staff appointed to enforce the model code of conduct.

Banks have been asked to report to the respective officers about suspicious transactions and cash transfers in the bank branches.

The banks have been told to strictly enforce the Election Commission’s rules with regard to the model code of conduct for conducting the elections in a free and fair manner.

The expenditure observers have given similar instructions to the officers during meetings at Mandya, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar.

Related Topics

Mysore / Karnataka / General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / bjp

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.