Karnataka

KEA puts off document verification

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the document verification process as a few students are appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination. The verification, which was supposed to be held on September 2, has been postponed till September 6. The revised schedule will be uploaded on the KEA website on September 5.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2020 12:07:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/kea-puts-off-document-verification/article32508927.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story