August 09, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has allowed Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR), Muddenahalli at Chikballapur to fill 50% of government quota medical seats with zero fees along with the condition of service for 5 years at the same institute.

Following a proposal by the State government, the KEA has facilitated SMSIMSR to provide free medical education to the government quota seats. The students who abide by the conditions of the institution can opt for these seats this year.

No special policy

Earlier, the SMSIMSR management had decided to offer free medical education to 40% of government quota seats along with 60% of management and other quota seats. The SMSIMSR management had requested the State government that 40% of government quota seats will be reserved for Karnataka students, including students who have studied the qualifying examination from the educational institutions of the Sri Satya Sai University for Human Excellence or the sponsoring body through Special Free of Cost Admission Reservation Policy (SFCARP).’

As introducing a separate policy would take time, the government has instructed the KEA to allow the SMSIMSR to offer free medical education for students who opted for the institution along with its conditions under government quota seats.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has permitted 100 seats for the academic year of 2023-24. However, the SMSIMSR has limited the number of seats to 50 this year.

According to the seat matrix of the SMSIMSR, the institution will cater to 40% (20 seats) government quota seats and 40% (20 seats) private or payment seats with zero fee or free seats. The candidate opting for a seat in the institution need not pay any fee in any form. The other 15% (7 seats) NRI quota seats and 5% (3 seats) management quota seats will be filled with ₹40 lakh fee per year.

Ramya. S., Executive Director of KEA said, “On the basis of the government proposal, we allowed the SMSIMSR to offer free medical education for government quota seats. We will allot the government quota seats along with roster policy and other criteria. The terms and conditions agreement will be signed by the student.”

Conditions

Students one who opted free cost medical education in the institution must compulsorily reside in the hostel of the institution, for the duration of the course of medical education and serve for five years in any of the free hospitals established by Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence. During their service, the university will pay the salary.

If any candidate secures a post graduate seat in any other college, they will be allowed to pursue the course. But, after completion of the PG course, either in the same institution or another college, the candidate will have to complete the remaining period of compulsory service in the hospitals of the university.