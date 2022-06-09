KDA objects to Karnataka Education Institutions Rules, 2022

The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has submitted objections against the draft notification released by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education on Karnataka Education Institutions (Issue of No Objection Certificate and Control) Rules, 2022.

T.S. Nagabharana, KDA chairman, has submitted the objections to the Principal Secretary of the Primary and Secondary Education Department and warned of an agitation if the objections are ignored.

In his letter to the department, Mr. Naghabharana has said, “Allowing central board schools like CBSE, ICSE, IB and other board schools in the State to teach Kannada as a second or third language instead of first or second language, which was in place as per the Compulsory Kannada Learning act 2015, is an anti-Kannada move by the department. If the department fails to consider our objections, we will be forced to stage a protest.”

He added, “This measure by the department will be a setback for Kannada. The government must consider our objection and make Kannada as a compulsory first or second language in all Central Board schools.”