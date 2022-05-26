KCR meets Deve Gowda; hints at announcement of new political front around Dasara

Nobody is happy. The situation in the country is turning worse day by day: KCR

An alternative political formation to the BJP and Congress, being attempted by Telengana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, could be formally announced around Dasara.

After his three-hour-long meeting with the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda at his Padmanabha Nagar residence here, Mr. Rao said: “I assure you, there is going to be a change at the national level. No one can stop it. You will get sensational news after two or three months. India will change and will have to change.”

Speaking to The Hindu, sources said the “sensational news” could be the announcement on the formation around Dasara.

Mr. Rao, who has caused a political row in Telengana by avoiding meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second time in four months on Thursday, said: “The point is not about whether the government will be formed with or without Congress or the BJP. We must all strive for a bright India.” The closed-door meeting was also attended by Mr. Gowda’s son and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Stating that Dalits, tribals, and farmers were not happy with the goings-on the country, he said: “Who is happy? Nobody is happy, and the situation is turning worse day by day. Promises can be made but industries are being closed, GDP is crashing and inflation is going up. For the first time in history, the situation has come to this. China which was poorer than India is now a $16 trillion economy whereas we are being shown the dreams of $5 trillion economy. Our economy can be bigger than the U.S. Despite several governments and Prime Ministers in the country, India’s condition has not improved.”

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the discussion revolved around how to move together with other “common friends”, and in future, a “surprise development” would be announced by Mr. Rao. He said a “good decision” would come out by Dasara.

Gowda’s role

JD (S) sources said Mr. Gowda could don the role of guiding the new alternative formation. “This was only a preliminary meeting as the new formation is taking shape. Mr. Rao has promised to meet Mr. Gowda again.”

Mr. Rao’s meeting with the former Prime Minister follows his meetings with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Samajawadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav recently.

Among other things, the leaders discussed the ensuing Presidential elections and the Congress losing ground nationally. “Karnataka politics was discussed in detail, especially the developments in the last three to four months where attempts have been made by the BJP to polarise society,” the sources said.

After the meeting, Mr. Gowda tweeted: “Hon’ble CM of Telengana Shri K. Chandrashekar Rao visited me at my residence today. We exchanged views on various topics of national importance. It was a candid and cordial meeting.”