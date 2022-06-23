Katti’s statement condemend

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan has criticised Forest Minister Umesh Katti for his recent statement on splitting Karnataka into two States after 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Thursday, the Minister said, “He should have not spoken like this. Being in a responsible position, he should not make such statements. I condemn his statement on behalf of six-and-a-half crore people of the State”.

The State was created after a long struggle by many learned people. The land spread over many states had been brought together to form Karnataka, he said. The Mminister opined that Mr. Katti should have not dragged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name into the issue. “Mr. Modi would never have such plans”, he said.

During his visit to the city, the Minister attended a programme at L.V.Polytechnic College in Hassan, where Rotary Club of Hassan donated 186 computers to the college.