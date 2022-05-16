Kateel reiterates BJP will win 150 Assembly seats in State

He says Congress has already lost its credibility because of rampant corruption and nepotism during its regime

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the new district unit office in Yadgir on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Reiterating that the party will 150 seats in the coming Assembly elections, State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has said that the BJP will form the government again and serve the people with a new vision for development.

He was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for a new building for the party office in Yadgir on Monday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been implementing many key programmes and taking the State on the path of development. Leaders of the party have been working with him for the welfare of the State. Therefore, undoubtedly, the BJP will definitely come to power again, winning the 2023 Assembly elections. The party has decided to take guidance from the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and face the elections under the leadership of Mr. Bommai. “Thus, we have the full confidence of coming to power again by winning 150 seats,” Mr. Kateel said.

Targeting Congress leaders, Mr. Kateel said that the Congress has already lost credibility among the people because of being involved in rampant corruption over the last 60 or so years, motivating terrorism and practising nepotism.

He said that all members of the Gandhi family supported terrorism and are involved in corruption. Both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and also KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar are out on bail on corruption charge. And, without having any constituency to fight an election from, Rahul Gandhi ran to Kerala for political existence.

He said that Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah has been creating anarchy in the State. Mr. Siddaramaiah remained silent when the house of his party MLA Akhand Srinivas was burnt in a mob violence. “But, we went to Srinivas’ house to placate the shocked MLA,” he added.

Stating that the one family, one ticket decision taken by the Congress at its Udaipur meeting will not apply to Siddaramaiah and the Kharge family, Mr. Kateel said that this rule will be given the go-by when members of these two families will contest elections.

The Dakshina Kannada MP said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become one of the most influential countries in the world. India successfully brought 19,000 students to safety from the war zone in Ukraine. Many others from different countries also safely crossed the international border covering themselves with Indian flags.

“People feared hoisting the national flag even in Kashmir when the Congress was in power. But now people hold the Indian flag to protect themselves when their life is in danger. This is how the perspective on India has changed,” he said.

The BJP planned to have its own office buildings in 39 working districts with all facilities to ensure that the party is functioning from proper offices. In Yadgir, work on the new building will be completed by the next year and local BJP MLA Venkatreddy Mudnal will be taking out a procession from the party office to file his nomination papers in the next Assembly elections.

Mr. Venkatareddy Mudnal and party leaders Narasimha Nayak, Baburao Chinchansur and Sharanabhupal Reddy and others were present.