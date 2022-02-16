Karnataka’s ‘Samanvaya Kavi’ Channaveera Kanavi no more

A prominent figure in modern Kannada literature, often referred to as ‘Samanvaya Kavi’ (poet of reconciliation), Channaveera Kanavi breathed his last at a private hospital in Dharwad on February 16

Channaveera Kanavi, a prominent figure in modern Kannada literature often referred to as ‘Samanvaya Kavi’ (Poet of Reconciliation), breathed his last at a private hospital in Dharwad on February 16 after a spell of illness.

He was 93. He is survived by a daughter and four sons. His wife and constant companion ‘Shantadevi’ passed away in 2021.

The veteran poet, who was admitted to the hospital with respiratory problems on January 14, had recovered from a COVID-19 infection. The gritty nonagenarian, however, could not recover from other age-related health complications that forced him to be on a ventilator.

A few days after the poet was hospitalised, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced that the government would take care of his hospitalisation expenses and that the best treatment would be extended to him. After overcoming the COVID-19 infection, there were indications that he would recover and be discharged. However, the family’s hopes started waning when life support became inevitable, and response to treatment began reducing gradually.

On February 14, doctors termed his condition as critical, as the blood pressure fell and there was deterioration in his kidney functions. The end came around 9 a.m. on February 16.

Born on June 18, 1928 at Hombal village in Gadag district (erstwhile undivided Dharwad district) to Sakkreppa ‘Master’ (a teacher) and Parvathamma, Channaveera Kanavi had his middle school education in Gadag before shifting to RLS High School in Dharwad, where he got shelter and food in the famous Murugha mutt. His headmaster Koppal Master, nurtured the poet in Channaveera by publishing his poems in the school miscellany. At Karnataka College in Dharwad, the poet in him bloomed under the guidance of then principal V.K. Gokak.

1952 was an important year for Kanavi as he got his master’s degree (M.A in Kannada), a job and also got married., something he would mention often. Joining the publication wing of Karnatak University as secretary, Channaveera Kanavi served the varsity for 31 years and retired as its director in 1983.

Kanavi’s poetic journey began officially with the publication of ‘Kavyakshi’ in 1949. Subsequently, he added 25 more collections of poems. Although recognised more as a poet, Kanavi is also credited with 28 books.

A poet known for his simplicity and unassuming nature, Kanavi was bestowed with several prestigious awards at State and national level. Central Sahitya Akademi honoured him with the Akademi award for his collection of poems ‘Jeevadhwani’ in 1982. The Karnataka Sahitya Akademi award came in 1985, Karnataka Rajyotsava award in 1989, Pampa award in 1999, ‘Nadoja’ honorary D. Litt. by Hampi Kannada University in 2002, honorary doctorate by Karnatak University in 2004, and Ambikatanayadatta national award in 2012, among others.

Channaveera Kanavi served as a member of Central Sahitya Akademi, Karnataka Sahitya Akademi, Kannada Book Authority, Karnatak University syndicate, president of Akhila Karnataka Kendra Kannada Kriya Samiti, Kannada Development Authority and also headed Dharwad Sahitya Sambhrama Organising Committee, which set a new trend of literary conventions. Kanavi presided over the 65th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Hassan in 1996, and was invited to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festivities in 2016. His award-winning collection of poems 'Jeevadhwani' was translated into Konkani by Konkani poet and Sahitya Akademi awardee Melvyn Rodrigues. The book titled as 'Jivatallo' was published by Sahitya Akademi.

Mourned

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and a host of other leaders have mourned his demise, and termed it a great loss to Kannada literature and Karnataka.