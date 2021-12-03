Karnataka’s October-November rainfall departure highest in 60 years

KSNDMC data shows November rainfall was 249% above normal

The incessant rain that battered the State last month was a whopping 249% more than normal. In fact, the State recorded the highest departure from normal rainfall amount in 60 years during the October 1 to November 30 period of the northeast monsoon season this year.

According to data shared by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the State as a whole recorded an actual amount of 322 mm of rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 173 mm during this period, with the percentage departure from normal being 87%, making it fall under the “large excess” category. This, officials said, is the highest in the last 60 years.

In November alone, the State recorded an actual amount of 145 mm of rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 42 mm with percentage departure from normal being 249%.

Region-wise

During the two-month period, South Interior Karnataka recorded a 143% departure from normal, which was the highest in the last 60 years, and for November alone too, which was a 293% departure from normal.

Coastal Karnataka had 119% more rainfall for the two months, the second highest in 60 years. For November, it was the highest in 60 years with a 311 % departure.

Similar was the case with Malnad, where the 113% departure for two months was the highest in 60 years, and 259% departure in November the second highest for the same period.

North Interior Karnataka had only a 12% departure in October-November, but for November, it saw 168% departure, the fifth highest in 60 years.

Chickballapur tops list

But Chickballapur district recorded a massive 421% departure from normal rainfall in November and 197% departure for October-November, topping the list among districts.

In fact, it was this region that saw the highest departures. For both October-November as well as the one month data for November, following Chickballapur with the largest deviations were Tumakuru, Bengaluru Rural and Kolar. Udupi completed the top five list.

Bengaluru Urban was placed seventh after Chitradurga. The capital recorded 329% more rainfall in November, and 132% more in October-November.

Three districts — Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Bidar — were the only ones that had deficient rainfall for the two month period, but had more than normal rainfall in November, with Vijayapura and Bagalkot recording over 100% departure from normal.

“During the northeast monsoon season, the State average rainy days are 10. This year, we had 18 rainy days; South Interior Karnataka had 22 rainy days instead of the normal 12, Malnad 25 instead of 12, and the Coastal region 24 instead of the normal 13 rainy days,” KSNDMC officials said.