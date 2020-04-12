Karnataka working on exemptions during extended lockdown

Even as detailed guidelines are awaited from the Union government on Monday on possible relaxations during the extended lockdown period of two weeks from April 14, the State is charting out a plan to provide exemptions to certain sectors to resume activities.

Large construction sites housing labour colonies, factories that have workers living on their premises, and those willing to provide an undertaking to maintain social distancing and limited transport to ensure the restart of economic activities are being considered, government sources said.

For example, the official pointed out that Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), which is in the process of expansion, has about 7,000 labourers on site. “They can be allowed to work practising social distancing, as they do not go out of the site,” the official said. Like the KIA, several big housing complexes and buildings under construction also have on-site labour colonies, and construction activities could be resumed there. “Similarly, many factories have come forward to give an undertaking on ensuring social distancing. Transport facilities keeping social distancing in mind to ferry workers to factories have also been discussed.”

Sources also said that discussions were on about bringing 50% of government officials back to office.

On Saturday, after the Chief Minister’s videoconference meeting with the Prime Minister, a high-level meeting to discuss plans to resume economic activities in a limited way was held and the authorities deliberated on various sectors.

A top government official said, “We are waiting for the Union government’s guidelines on the extended lockdown period. That will be the basic document on which State government will formulate its policy. We have discussed several sectors and our decision will be based on the Centre's guidelines.” On whether the lockdown could be eased in the more than 10 districts that have not reported COVID-19 cases, the official said the logistics of how these areas could be exempted were yet to be worked out.

On movement

Another official familiar with developments at the high-level meeting said that while inter-district movement of people, barring essential items, would continue to be banned during the extended period, movement within the districts could be eased. “Bengaluru city, Gouribidnur, Mysuru (Nanjangud), and Bidar could continue under strict lockdown. Malls, cinema theatres and places where centralised air conditioners are used will remain shut across the State. Large gatherings like seminars and religious and social congregations will continue to be barred,” the official said.

The official also said that many officials at the meeting expressed unhappiness with the way the lockdown was being violated by members of the public and how passes were being misused. “There has been a demand for as many as 44 lakh passes in Bengaluru, which has a population of about 1.1 crore. Can the lockdown help if passes are issued to these many people?” the official asked, adding that the pass system could be done away with.