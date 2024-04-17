GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Karnataka will have double engine government after Lok Sabha polls, says Goa Chief Minister

Pramod Sawant says that his government will provide adequate rehabilitation to Kannadiga families that have lost their houses during a demolition drive in Goa following court order

April 17, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was speaking in support of BJP candidate Jagadish Shettar at a roadshow in Belagavi.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was speaking in support of BJP candidate Jagadish Shettar at a roadshow in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has hinted at a change of government in Karnataka after the Lok Sabha polls.

“The BJP is going to win this Lok Sabha elections. There will be a Modi Sarkar for the third time. After that, there will be a double engine government in Karnataka,” Mr. Sawant said during a roadshow rally taken out in support of BJP candidate Jagadish Shettar in Belagavi on Wednesday.

His statement has sparked speculation that the BJP may be planning to engineer a defection in Karnataka later this year.

Relief measures

He said that his government will provide adequate rehabilitation to Kannadiga families that have lost their houses during the demolition drive in parts of Goa.

“We have already initiated the relief measures. However, the demolitions were not an executive action by itself. They were done following a court order,” he said.

To a query, he said that he had noticed the appeal of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the Goa government to come to the aid of the affected families. “I have seen his social media posts. However, he is yet to contact me by phone,” Mr. Sawant said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.