Karnataka will have double engine government after Lok Sabha polls, says Goa Chief Minister

April 17, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Belagavi

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has hinted at a change of government in Karnataka after the Lok Sabha polls.

“The BJP is going to win this Lok Sabha elections. There will be a Modi Sarkar for the third time. After that, there will be a double engine government in Karnataka,” Mr. Sawant said during a roadshow rally taken out in support of BJP candidate Jagadish Shettar in Belagavi on Wednesday.

His statement has sparked speculation that the BJP may be planning to engineer a defection in Karnataka later this year.

Relief measures

He said that his government will provide adequate rehabilitation to Kannadiga families that have lost their houses during the demolition drive in parts of Goa.

“We have already initiated the relief measures. However, the demolitions were not an executive action by itself. They were done following a court order,” he said.

To a query, he said that he had noticed the appeal of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the Goa government to come to the aid of the affected families. “I have seen his social media posts. However, he is yet to contact me by phone,” Mr. Sawant said.