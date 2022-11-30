Karnataka Wakf Board to start 10 colleges for girls

  1. EPaper
November 30, 2022 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Board of Wakf is planning to start 10 college for girl students in various districts in the State.

Three months ago, the Wakf Board took the decision to start separate colleges for girls for Pre-University (PU) and degree courses and the board has reserved ₹2.5 crore fund per college.

Speaking to the media, Maulana Shafi Saadi, Chairman for Karnataka Wakf Board, said, “We have decided to state 10 colleges for girls in various districts in the State at a cost of ₹ 2.5 crore per college. The government has also given consent to this project and shortly, it will take off.”

The new colleges will be opened in Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Raichur, Koppal, Kalaburagi, and other districts in the State. The board has already found 16 acres of land in Dakshina Kannada district, he added.

Speaking to The Hindu, a Muslim leader said: “Due to the hijab row, many Muslim girls had to skip school and college in recent months. Therefore, opening colleges is a good move.”

