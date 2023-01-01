Karnataka tops among southern States in distribution of Kisan Credit Cards, disbursal of loan to farmers

January 01, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Among five States in southern India, Karnataka has the highest operative Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs) issued by cooperative banks, regional rural banks, and commercial banks with the total number of issued cards standing at 47.37 lakh by the end of March 2022.

The outstanding amount under all KCCs of three types of banks in Karnataka stood at ₹1,75,226.10 crore.

The KCC scheme was introduced in 1998 for providing adequate and timely credit support from the banking system under a single window with flexible and simplified procedures to the farmers for their cultivation and related activities.

Individual farmers/joint borrowers who are owner cultivators; tenant farmers, oral lessees & sharecroppers; self-help groups or Joint Liability Groups (JLGs) of farmers are eligible to get KCCs.

A.P. is second

Andhra Pradesh secured second position and all banks issued 45.77 lakh KCCs (₹56,125.33 crore), followed by Telangana - 42.73 lakh (₹40,611.34 crore), Tamil Nadu - 30.55 lakh (₹31,609.25crore) and Kerala - 19.37 lakh (₹27,953.85 crore), according to the Reserve Bank of India’s “Report on Trends and Progress of Banking in India 2021-22”, which was released recently.

When it comes to cooperative banks, again Karnataka topped the list with an existence of operative of 31.25 lakh KCCs by the end of March 2022.

The number of operative KCCs increased by two lakh from 29.25 lakh in 2021 to 31.25 lakh in 2022 in Karnataka. The recovery of loans issued by cooperative banks in Karnataka recorded at 95.1% against the southern region’s average of 90.9% as on June 2020.

The number of operative cards issued by cooperative banks in Tamil Nadu are 17.44 lakh, followed by Andhra Pradesh - 15.35 lakh, Telangana - 9.28 lakh and Kerala - 6.67 lakh.

The cooperative banks’ outstanding under operative KCCs in Karnataka’s was ₹1,44,511.43 crore by March end 2022, followed by ₹12,136.26 crore in Andhra Pradesh, ₹9,124.19 crore in Tamil Nadu, ₹4,968.60 crore in Telangana, and ₹5,324.11 crore in Kerala in 2022.

RRBs in various States

The number of operative KCCs issued by Regional Rural Banks is highest in Telangana at 14.65 lakh followed by Andhra Pradesh - 9.46 lakh, Karnataka - 6.68 lakh, and Kerala - 6.65 lakh cards.

The amount outstanding under operative KCCs under RRBs in Telangana was ₹12,695.94 crore, ₹11,701.01 crore in Karnataka, ₹11,569.01 crore in A.P., and ₹502.40 crore in T.N..

The number of operative KCCs issued by commercial banks in Karnataka are 9.44 lakh, Kerala 9.05 lakh, Andhra Pradesh 20.96 lakh, Tamil Nadu 12.73 lakh, and Telangana 18.8 lakh.

Commercial banks disbursed ₹19,013.66 crore, Kerala - ₹17,068.52 crore, Andhra Pradesh ₹32,420 crore, Tamil Nadu - ₹21,982.65 crore, and Telangana - ₹22,946 crore by March end, 2022.

The number of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies in Karnataka stands at 1,274, involving an amount of ₹11,214 lakh. The number of viable PACS are 4,303, potentially viable 1,570, dormant PACS 106, defunct 50 and others 219, the report said.