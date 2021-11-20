Karnataka to wait for Centre’s suggestion on APMC law

Karnataka, which amended the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act in 2020, based on the Central Government’s suggestion, will take a decision on repealing the Act after consultation with the Centre, said Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy.

The Minister said the APMC Act was enacted based on the Model Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2017, of the Centre. The State would not take immediate decision. The Government would wait for the Centre’s directive/suggestion on repealing the Act, the Minister told The Hindu on Friday.

The APMC Act removed restrictions on the sale of farm produce and allowed private players to purchase agricultural commodities from farmers. The Congress and farmers’ organisations termed the Act “anti-farmer”, alleging that it was aimed at clipping the powers of the APMCs and permitting the entry of MNCs in the agricultural marketing sector.

However, the Government ruled out repealing the amendments made to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961, in 2020, on the grounds that they were not related to any of the three farm laws that are to be repealed by the Centre.

The amended Land Reforms Act removed income restrictions on purchases of agricultural land and permitted non-agriculturists to purchase the land. The Opposition Congress has said that the newly amended Act would sound the “death knell” for food security and small and marginal farmers.