Karnataka to recruit 7,500 health personnel: Deputy CM C.N. Ashwath Narayan

It is part of preparations to face any future exigency, including ‘third wave’ of the COVID-19 pandemic

The Karnataka government will recruit 7,500 health personnel, including doctors, to bolster the medical infrastructure in the State.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who also heads the State COVID-19 Task Force, said the recruitment of medical and paramedical personnel is part of preparations to face any future exigency, including the ‘third wave’ of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Ashwath Narayan visited the Vivekananda Memorial Hospital in Sargur in H.D. Kote near Mysuru on Sunday evening to inaugurate a 19-bed COVID-19 Care Centre and launch a vaccination campaign for tribals in the region.

The government will focus on upgrading medical infrastructure and facilities in rural areas of Karnataka by upgrading community and primary health care centres, besides taluk and district hospitals. As part of this initiative, the State government will recruit Group D employees, nurses and other paramedical staff, besides doctors, he said.

Use of technology and installation of medical equipment of global standards will be part of the government’s initiative to upgrade medical infrastructure. Wherever necessary, buildings to house health institutions will be constructed and dedicated oxygen plants will be set up, he said.

The State COVID-19 Task Force has passed a resolution on upgrading medical infrastructure and recruitment of health personnel. Necessary recommendations in the regard have been communicated to the Health Department for further action, he said.

He said there was no need to panic about the third wave of COVID-19 as all necessary preparations were being made. Steps will be taken to ensure that there is no shortage of medicine, hospital beds, ICU facilities, ventilator beds and oxygen.