Karnataka to host Global Investors’ Meet in Bengaluru in November 2022

Expects over 300 investors from across the globe to participate

As part of Karnataka Government’s initiatives to attract investments from across the world, a three-day Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) would be held at Bengaluru in November 2022

Addressing a media conference in Kalaburagi on December 4, Minister for Large & Medium Scale Industries Murugesh Nirani said that over 300 investors from across the globe were expected to participate in the GIM that is scheduled to begin on November 2.

“The purpose of the GIM is to attract huge investments from global players and spread the industries across Karnataka. To encourage industrialisation in Kalaburagi, we have decided to acquire around 2,000 acres of land near Kalaburagi airport for development into an industrial hub by providing all infrastructure and amenities,” Mr. Nirani said.

To a question, Mr. Nirani said that the government was making all preparations, including augmenting oxygen production, to face a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the wake of the spread the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

‘Next election under Bommai’

When asked about whether he is in the race for the post of Chief Minister after the next Assembly elections in 2023, Mr. Nirani said that the BJP would participate in the next Assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“I would repeat what our party’s national leaders have already said. The party will go to the next Assembly elections under the leadership of Mr. Bommai. Mr. Bommai and me are good friends. We have studied together. Just like his father S.R. Bommai, Basavaraj Bommai is a well-educated and experienced politician. Under his leadership, we will face the next elections... I have always been ready to accept whatever work the party assigns to me. If the party asks me to go for party organisation instead of contesting the 2023 elections, I will simply follow the instruction,” Mr. Nirani said.

B.G. Patil, BJP candidate for Kalaburagi-Yadgir local bodies’ constituency of the Legislative Council, and BJP Rural district unit president Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi were present.