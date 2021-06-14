Karnataka to give ₹1 lakh to BPL COVID-19 victims’ families

Kerala reports 7,719 new cases; fall in daily positivity rate in Telangana

The Karnataka government on Monday announced a compensation of ₹1 lakh to below poverty line (BPL) families that have lost adult members to COVID-19.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa told reporters here that the government was aware that many families had been going through trying times following the death of earning members.

The State on Monday reported 6,835 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 27,71,969. Of these, 1,470 cases are from Bengaluru Urban.

With 120 deaths, the total fatalities rose to 33,033. This is apart from 21 deaths due to non-COVID reasons.

59 deaths in A.P.

Andhra Pradesh reported 59 deaths and 4,549 new infections. The daily infection tally and the daily positivity rate of 5.18% were the lowest in more than two months.

The cumulative case tally touched 18,14,393 and the total fatalities rose to 11,999.

The recovery rate slightly increased to 94.93% with 17,22,381 total recoveries, including 10,114 recoveries in the past day. The active case tally came down to 80,013.

In Telangana, the daily positivity rate has come down slightly to 1.36% as 1,511 new cases and 12 deaths were reported on Monday.

A total of 1,10,681 tests were done during the day and reports of 1,479 samples were still awaited.

According to the Public Health department, the cumulative cases have gone up to 6,04,880 and the number of deaths mounted to 3,496. The case fatality rate remains at 0.57% as against 1.3% at the national level.

With 2,175 people recovered, the total recoveries stand at 5,80,923. The active cases stood at 20,461.

The cases reported on Monday include a highest of 173 in GHMC/Hyderabad area followed by 139 in Khammam and 113 in Nalgonda district.

Dip in testing

A steep dip in testing in Kerala, as has been happening over weekends consistently ever since the pandemic began, was reflected in the case figures on Monday as well.

The State reported 7,719 new cases when 68,573 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate (TPR) dipped from 12.24% to 11.26% on the day.

The State’s active case pool is on a rapid decline and it has 1,13,817 patients now, with 16,743 patients recovering on Monday.

The total fatalities in the State have reached 11,342, with the State adding 161 deaths, which occurred over the past few days, to the official list on Monday.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram bureaus)