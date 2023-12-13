GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka to consider proposal to name Hubli-Dharwad airport after Sangolli Rayanna and Belagavi airport after Veera Rani Kittur Chennamma

As per norms, only the civil aviation ministry and the Airports Authority of India have the authority to name an airport. But the States can send a proposal in the form of resolutions by the State legislature.

December 13, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Large & Medium Industries M.B. Patil, during the Legislative Assembly session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

Minister for Large & Medium Industries M.B. Patil, during the Legislative Assembly session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Karnataka Government on Wednesday, December 13, assured the Legislative Assembly of considering the proposal to name Hubli-Dharwad airport after Sangolli Rayanna and the Belagavi airport after Veera Rani Kittur Chennamma.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil offered this assurance while replying to a request made during the Zero Hour by members cutting across party affiliations.

Earlier, Congress members Srinivas Mane and Kona Reddy, and BJP member Arvind Bellad raised the issue and appealed to the government to initiate process towards renaming these airports. Their suggestion was welcomed by members cutting across party affiliations.

Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil too assured the House of taking measures to adopt a resolution in this regard by both the Houses after discussing the issue with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He explained that as per norms, only the civil aviation ministry and the Airports Authority of India had the authority to name an airport. The States could only send a proposal in this regard in the form of resolutions by the State legislature, he noted.

Following this, members cutting across party affiliations urged him to immediately initiate measures to adopt such a resolution to which he responded positively.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.