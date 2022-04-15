Karnataka to conduct taluk-level health melas from April 18

The State Government will organise one-day taluk-level health melas in 176 taluks from April 18. The health melas, aimed at providing free diagnosis, treatment, and a bouquet of health services along with awareness and counselling regarding different government schemes and programme, will go on till April 22.

According to a press release from the Health Department, people can register for general health check-ups at the melas. Eligible beneficiaries can get a free digital health ID under Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) scheme.

Tele-consultation service by doctors and community health officers to consult specialist/super specialists, registration, and screening for non-communicable diseases (diabetes, hypertension, cancers — oral, breast, cervical) and free referral services will be provided at the health melas.

“There will be a separate area for screening of women to maintain privacy. A separate booth will be set up for COVID-19 vaccination, including the precaution dose.

Citizens can also get AYUSH clinical services, including panchakarma and kshara sutra treatment along with free AYUSH drugs at the melas. Awareness activities on AYUSH home remedies for diabetes, hypertension, and common ailments will also be made available. Free health education and health promotion activities such as yoga and meditation, awareness on healthy lifestyle, and counselling will also be provided, the release added.