Karnataka

Karnataka to attract ₹5 lakh cr. investments

Karnataka has set a mandate to attract investments to the tune of ₹5 lakh crore and to create 20 lakh new jobs in the next five years. In order to push this ambitious five-year growth, the government has unveiled a new industrial policy.

Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said, “Keeping the investor-centric approach, our government has launched the New Industrial Policy 2020-25, to build a prosperous Karnataka and create large-scale employment opportunities. We aim to reach the third position in exports in the next five years.”

