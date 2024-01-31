GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka signs MoU with Wistron for a laptop manufacturing plant

Taiwan hardware major to invest ₹1500 crore in Karnataka to create over 3000 jobs by 2026

January 31, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil at the signing of the MoU with Wistron officials on Wednesday.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil at the signing of the MoU with Wistron officials on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Karnataka on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Wistron (ICT Service Management Solutions) in connection with the latter’s plans to set up a laptop manufacturing plant in the State.

Under the MoU, the Taiwan-based company would invest ₹1,500 crore to set up the laptop factory which would create around 3,000 jobs, M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries.

The Minister said the company sought 32 acres of land for the proposed project and his government was considering offering the company the land in the surroundings of the Bengaluru region.

Wistron executives informed the Minister that their company was planning to start the work on the plant by July 2024 to start manufacturing laptops by January 2026.

“This will be the first unit to manufacture laptops in Karnataka. The proposed fully automated facility will make laptops for all brands and over 50% of laptops made from here will be for export markets. The plant will also produce IoT components and EV-related parts,’‘ said the Minister.

Wintron executives who met Mr. Patil included Alec Lai, president of Global Manufacturing, Dennis Hung, Senior Director, Rachael Lu, General Manager, and Sudhir C., Manager of Wistron Corp.

