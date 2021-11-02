Karnataka reports under 200 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Karnataka on Monday reported 188 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,88,521. Bengaluru Urban reported 95 cases and no deaths.

With two deaths overall, the toll rose to 38,084. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 318 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total recoveries to 29,41,896. The State now has 8,512 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.25%, the Case Fatality Rate was 1.06%. As many as 73,924 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.