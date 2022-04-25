Karnataka reports 64 cases, zero deaths
Karnataka on Monday reported 64 new COVID-19 cases. With this, the total number rose to 39,46,998. Of the new cases, 63 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone. One case is from Dakshina Kannada.
The day’s test positivity rate in the State touched 1.38% while the weekly TPR remained 0.96%.
With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,057. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.
As many as 69 persons were discharged on Monday taking the total recoveries to 39,05,228. Active cases touched 1,671.
As many as 4,637 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 3,955 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,58,22,109.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.