Karnataka reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 49 new COVID-19 cases. With this, the total number of cases rose to 39,46,270. Of the new cases, 47 cases have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone. One each has been reported from Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad.

The day’s Test Positivity Rate in the State stood at 0.64% while the weekly TPR remained 0.56%.

With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,057. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 37 persons were discharged on Friday taking the total recoveries to 39,04,730. Active cases reduced to 1,441.

As many as 7,622 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 6,308 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,57,42,612.