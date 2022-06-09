Karnataka reports 471 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Karnataka on Thursday saw 471 new infections taking the total number of cases to 39,54,784. With this the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) touched 2.14% and the weekly TPR touched 1.73%. Of the new cases, 458 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,066. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 214 persons were discharged on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 39,11,796. Active cases touched 2,880. As many as 21,927 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 15,737 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,65,33,033.